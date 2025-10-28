Joint Venture to Develop 262,612 SF Industrial Facility in Wallisville, Texas

WALLISVILLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based developers, Vigavi Realty and Ley Wilson Development, as well as Chicago-based Pearlmark, will develop Wallisville Logistics Center, a 262,612-square-foot industrial facility that will be located on the eastern outskirts of Houston. Wallisville Logistics Center will consist of two buildings spanning roughly 135,000 and 128,000 square feet that will feature 32-foot clear heights. Amegy Bank is financing construction of the project. JLL arranged the construction debt and equity partnership and has also been named as the project’s leasing agent.