Joint Venture to Develop 310,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A joint venture between Chicago-based developers Sterling Bay and Harrison Street, as well as New York City-based Botanic Properties, will develop a 310,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood. The 13-story building will be situated on a 33,400-square-foot parcel at 3801 Chestnut St. The facility will house lab space to accommodate cell and gene therapy users. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and to be complete in mid-2025.