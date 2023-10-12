Thursday, October 12, 2023
The Flynn at Live Oak in Dallas is slated for a spring 2025 delivery.
Joint Venture to Develop 327-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A joint venture between Conor Commercial Real Estate, Globe Corp. and Origin Investments will develop The Flynn at Live Oak, a 327-unit multifamily project in Dallas. The five-story building will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, coworking spaces, a mini-mart, two courtyards and a dog park. The first apartments are slated for a spring 2025 delivery. JLL arranged construction financing for the project through Wintrust Bank. Merriman Anderson Architects designed the project, and Cadence McShane Construction is serving as the general contractor. Greystar will manage the property.

