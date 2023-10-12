Joint Venture to Develop 327-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

DALLAS — A joint venture between Conor Commercial Real Estate, Globe Corp. and Origin Investments will develop The Flynn at Live Oak, a 327-unit multifamily project in Dallas. The five-story building will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, coworking spaces, a mini-mart, two courtyards and a dog park. The first apartments are slated for a spring 2025 delivery. JLL arranged construction financing for the project through Wintrust Bank. Merriman Anderson Architects designed the project, and Cadence McShane Construction is serving as the general contractor. Greystar will manage the property.