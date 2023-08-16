Joint Venture to Develop 330-Unit Apartment Community in Acworth, Georgia

ACWORTH, GA. — A joint venture between Novare Group, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and PointOne Holdings plans to develop a 330-unit apartment community in Acworth. The unnamed, 20-acre project will be located at 5950 Highway 92, about 29 miles northwest of Atlanta. In addition to traditional apartments, the community will feature 20 carriage homes with private garages. City National Bank is providing construction financing to the joint venture. The design-build team includes architect Dynamik Design and general contractor Stratus Construction. The developers expect first units to be delivered in October 2024.