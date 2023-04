PRINCETON, N.J. — A joint venture between Mountain Development Corp. and Gottesman Real Estate Partners will develop a 38,000-square-foot life sciences project within the Roszel Square campus in Princeton. Building features will include lab-level HVAC systems, a 16-foot clear height, freight elevator, loading dock and a backup generator. The joint venture will market the two-story facility as a build-to-suit. Princeton Property Partners has been appointed as leasing agent.