The-Mark-State-College
Along with The Mark Mansfield, a 740-bed project for students at the University of Connecticut, The Mark State College marks the first collaboration with Landmark and Liberty Mutual.
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvania

Joint Venture to Develop 515-Bed Student Housing Project Near Penn State University

by Taylor Williams

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — A joint venture between Georgia-based developer Landmark Properties and Liberty Mutual Investments will develop The Mark State College, a 515-bed student housing project for students at Penn State University. Designed by Cube3 Architects, The Mark State College will be a 12-story building that will be located on East College Avenue, adjacent to campus. Amenities will include a sky deck, rooftop pool and hot tub, fitness center and sauna, clubhouse, grilling area, sports simulator, study lounge, café, computer lab and fire pits. TSB Capital Advisors arranged construction financing for the project. A tentative development timeline was not announced.

