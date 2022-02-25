REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture to Develop 576-Unit Apartment Community in Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Golub & Co., AB Capital, local entrepreneur Thierry Francois and a client advised by MetLife Investment Management plans to build a two-building apartment community in Atlanta totaling 576 units. The joint venture recently purchased a 5.8-acre development site at 2164 Marietta Blvd. in the city’s Upper West Side submarket for the project.

Bruce Armstrong and Joel Sandridge of Chicago-based Golub will oversee the design and construction of the community, along with architectural firm Lord Aeck Sargent. The property will feature an industrial aesthetic, central courtyard and an undisclosed amount of retail space.

The joint venture plans to break ground on the unnamed property in the third quarter with delivery of the first phase slated for third-quarter 2023.

