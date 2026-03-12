Joint Venture to Develop $67M Multifamily Project in Lehigh Valley

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA. — A joint venture between Greystone Capital, Black Bear Asset Management and The Crest Group will develop a $67 million multifamily project in Palmer Township, located outside of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley region. The site spans 16 acres at 1493 Van Buren Road, and the development will comprise 216 units across six residential buildings and a standalone clubhouse building. The unit mix will consist of 90 one-bedroom and 126 two-bedroom apartments that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, pickleball court and outdoor grilling areas. A construction timeline was not announced.