Joint Venture to Develop 780,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Charleston

Located on 115 acres at 239 Jedburg Road, the Jedburg Tradeport project is located off Interstate 26 and will include a 621,000-square-foot cross-dock building and 158,000-square-foot rear-load building.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors, in partnership with Iconic Equities, plans to develop Jedburg Tradeport, two Class A industrial buildings totaling nearly 780,000 square feet in Summerville. Construction on the two facilities will begin this summer and are slated for completion in spring 2023. Lee Allen and Kevin Coats of JLL are leading the leasing efforts for the industrial facilities.

