REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture to Develop 780,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Trinity Cap

Located on 115 acres at 239 Jedburg Road, the Jedburg Tradeport project is located off Interstate 26 and will include a 621,000-square-foot cross-dock building and 158,000-square-foot rear-load building.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors, in partnership with Iconic Equities, plans to develop Jedburg Tradeport, two Class A industrial buildings totaling nearly 780,000 square feet in Summerville. Construction on the two facilities will begin this summer and are slated for completion in spring 2023. Lee Allen and Kevin Coats of JLL are leading the leasing efforts for the industrial facilities.

Located on 115 acres at 239 Jedburg Road, the Jedburg Tradeport project is located off Interstate 26 and will include a 621,000-square-foot cross-dock building and 158,000-square-foot rear-load building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  