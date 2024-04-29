Joint Venture to Develop 873-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between Harrison Street, The Dinerstein Cos. and Up Campus Student Living will develop an 873-bed student housing community near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Dubbed Aspire A&M, the community will be situated within the city’s Northgate neighborhood and will rise 19 stories. The property will include 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 718-space parking garage. Shared amenities will include two rooftop pools, fitness facilities, study rooms, a theater and game lounge. The community is expected to be complete in advance of the 2026-2027 academic year.