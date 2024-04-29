Monday, April 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Aspire-A&M-College-Station
Aspire A&M, a new student housing property in College Station, will total 873 beds.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Joint Venture to Develop 873-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between Harrison Street, The Dinerstein Cos. and Up Campus Student Living will develop an 873-bed student housing community near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Dubbed Aspire A&M, the community will be situated within the city’s Northgate neighborhood and will rise 19 stories. The property will include 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 718-space parking garage. Shared amenities will include two rooftop pools, fitness facilities, study rooms, a theater and game lounge. The community is expected to be complete in advance of the 2026-2027 academic year.

You may also like

Bruce Smith Enterprise, Cordish Cos. Selected to Develop...

RD Property Group to Develop 122,000 SF Kroger...

Jamestown Completes 115,000 SF Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building...

GTIS Partners Breaks Ground on 272,160 SF Industrial...

Festival Trading Co. Signs 168,193 SF Industrial Lease...

Pagewood Acquires 102,100 SF Industrial Property in West...

Bradford Commercial Arranges Sale of 5,130 SF Office...

R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on The Alcove...

Hobbs Brook Breaks Ground on 320,000 SF Office,...