The infill cold storage facility will be located less than three miles from Port Tampa.
Joint Venture to Develop 108,554 SF Cold Storage Facility in Tampa’s Ybor City Neighborhood

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Sansone Group, Mandich Group and BentallGreenOak have formed a joint venture to develop and operate a new 108,554-square-foot cold storage facility in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood. The rail-served facility will be situated less than three miles from Port Tampa and the CSX Intermodal Tampa Terminal, as well as 12 miles from Tampa International Airport. Tippmann Construction is the general contractor for the project, and locally based Stifel Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing to the developers. Scott Delphey and Matthew Delphey of Food Properties Group, along with Lisa Ross and Trey Carswell of Cushman & Wakefield, will lease the facility on behalf of the ownership group.

