Joint Venture to Develop Hilton Hotel in D.C. as Part of 830,000 SF Mixed-Use Project

The Morrow at Central Armature Works is slated for completion during the second quarter of 2022. The hotel will have over 6,000 square feet of event space, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor event terrace, 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor food and beverage space and a rooftop lounge.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trammell Crow Co., High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have plans to develop a 203-room hotel in Washington, D.C., called The Morrow at Central Armature Works. The joint venture plans to partner with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. on the hotel, which will be part of the Central Armature Works development, a 830,000-square-foot mixed-use development that broke ground in 2019.

Upon completion, Central Armature Works will feature three towers including two residential towers with 640 apartments and a separate tower for the Morrow hotel, located atop a 60,200-square-foot retail podium on the corner of Third and M streets. The project is located directly next to the NoMa/Galludet Metro station.

Shalom Baranes Associates is the project’s architect, and Clark Construction is the general contractor. The developers plan for Central Armature Works to achieve LEED Silver certification.