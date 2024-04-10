Joint Venture to Open 200-Unit Forum Flats Luxury Apartment Complex in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — A joint venture between Cypress Partners and Douglas Capital Partners is slated to open Forum Flats in Troy this month. The luxury apartment complex is comprised of three buildings with 200 units. Amenities include a tenant lounge, pool, dog park and fitness center. The first of the three buildings involved the adaptive reuse of the 100,000-square-foot office space previously utilized by Kelly Services. The two additional ground-up buildings are set to open this summer. The project team included Krieger Klatt Architects and Tower Construction.

Monthly rents start at $1,625. Individuals who apply or rent by April 15th will receive a $1,000 discount, which can be applied to their first initial payment. In addition, Forum Flats offers discounts for healthcare workers as part of their preferred employer program, which waives application fees, waives lease administration fees and offers a lower security deposit of $150 with approved credit.