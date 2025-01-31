Joint Venture to Open 255-Unit Multifamily Community in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture of Draper and Kramer Inc., Koelbel and Co., Mile High Development and Urban Roots Development is opening Tempo Nine Mile Station, an apartment community in Aurora. Leasing is currently underway, with residents slated to move-in in February.

Situated at 12150 E. Dartmouth Ave. within the 22-acre The Point master-planned development, Tempo Nine Mile Station features 255 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 542 square feet to 1,321 square feet. Interiors offer upscale finishes, including contemporary kitchens with wood-grain cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and black hardware. All apartments also include plank-style flooring and in-unit laundry, with select residences offering a private balcony.

Community amenities will include an outdoor pool and landscaped courtyard; community room, coworking spaces; a “Colorado Room” with bike, ski and kayak storage, hangout space and stations for outdoor gear repair; a yoga studio and rooftop fitness center; and a party deck. The mixed-use building also features 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Mission Rock Residential will manage the asset. The development team includes KTGY as project architect and Brinkmann Constructors as general contractor. PGIM is the project lender, utilizing the HUD 221(d)(4) multifamily new construction loan program.