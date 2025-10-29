Joint Venture to Purchase Sotherly Hotels REIT in All-Cash Transaction

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — A joint venture between Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners LP and Ascendant Capital Partners LP, doing business jointly as KW Kingfisher LLC, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO), a hospitality REIT based in Williamsburg that owns 10 upscale hotels in the Sun Belt and Mid-Atlantic totaling 2,786 hotel rooms.

Under terms of the agreement, KW Kingfisher will acquire all outstanding shares of Sotherly’s common stock for $2.25 per share in an all-cash transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 152.7 percent to the REIT’s closing share price on Oct. 24 ($0.89 per share), the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction, as well as a 126.4 percent premium to the volume weighted average share price over the previous 30 days.

Affiliates of Apollo and Ascendant provided debt financing commitments to KW Kingfisher. Berkadia served as sole financial advisor to Kemmons Wilson and arranged the debt financing.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Sotherly’s full board of directors following a unanimous recommendation from a special committee comprised of the board’s independent directors. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to approval by Sotherly stockholders and customary closing conditions. Andrew Sims, Sotherly’s chairman of the board and one of the company’s largest stockholders, has agreed to vote all of his shares in favor of the transaction.