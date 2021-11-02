REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture to Redevelop 35,500 SF Warehouse in Metro Atlanta into Office Space

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

2135 American Industrial Way

The 2135 American Industrial Way building will include a 1,200-square-foot covered front patio, an outdoor beer garden-style seating area and a dedicated food truck parking place.

CHAMBLEE, GA. — A joint venture between Seven Oaks Co. LLC and Packard Capital LLC have plans to redevelop 2135 American Industrial Way, a 35,500-square-foot warehouse in downtown Chamblee. Slated for completion by June 2022, the two-acre site and single-story building will be redeveloped into creative office space.

The 2135 American Industrial Way building, which served as a warehouse for an event rental company and an antique showroom that provided movie props, will include a 1,200-square-foot covered front patio, an outdoor beer garden-style seating area and a dedicated food truck parking place. The interior will feature a furnished lobby with roll-up garage doors connected to the front patio, façade windows, the ability to add exterior access points and the option to modify windows to allow for open and close functionality.

Winter Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor, and Aileen Almassy and Andy Sumlin of Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing efforts. S/L/A/M Collaborative is the designer for the building. Kimley-Horn is completing the civil and engineering design work, and Atlantic Capital Bank is providing construction debt financing.

