Joint Venture to Undertake 1.5-Acre Redevelopment Project in Downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, N.J. — A joint venture between Boston-based Ionic Development Co. and local architecture firm Wade Keating will undertake a 1.5-acre redevelopment project in downtown Providence. The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission selected the joint venture, which is doing business as Design Center Partners LLC, to transform Parcel 5, located on the east side of the Providence River, into the Providence Art & Design Center. Plans for the site call for 150 apartments and 25 condominiums, as well as a 30,000-square-foot hub for arts, entertainment and retail uses. Tenants in those arenas that have already expressed interest in the project include jewelry and accessories retailer Air & Anchor; DesignxRI, which is an incubator and support network for the local design community; porcelain dinnerware provider Myrth; and restaurant Angel’s Kitchen.