Thursday, April 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Providence-Art-&-Design-Center
The vision behind the Providence Art & Design Center centers on fostering community engagement and economic growth, and the center will host gallery space, showcase local designers and serve as a hub for artistic collaboration.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNortheastRhode Island

Joint Venture to Undertake 1.5-Acre Redevelopment Project in Downtown Providence

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE, N.J. — A joint venture between Boston-based Ionic Development Co. and local architecture firm Wade Keating will undertake a 1.5-acre redevelopment project in downtown Providence. The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission selected the joint venture, which is doing business as Design Center Partners LLC, to transform Parcel 5, located on the east side of the Providence River, into the Providence Art & Design Center. Plans for the site call for 150 apartments and 25 condominiums, as well as a 30,000-square-foot hub for arts, entertainment and retail uses. Tenants in those arenas that have already expressed interest in the project include jewelry and accessories retailer Air & Anchor; DesignxRI, which is an incubator and support network for the local design community; porcelain dinnerware provider Myrth; and restaurant Angel’s Kitchen.

You may also like

Milhaus, Parse Capital Break Ground on 306-Unit Multifamily...

QuadReal Property Group Provides $49.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Gantry Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Medical...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Metro Philadelphia Shopping Centers...

Dacon Completes 35,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

Urban Revitalization Is Chicago’s Legacy — and its...

Lincoln, Kairoi Complete 66-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown...

Overland Property Group Completes 94-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Simon Completes Redevelopment of Northshore Mall in Peabody,...