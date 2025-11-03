Joint Venture to Undertake $50M Renovation of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Boston-based owner-operator The Davis Cos., Tribeca Investment Group (TIG) and ATCO will undertake a $50 million renovation of 630 Third Avenue, a 23-story, 261-445-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Renovations will include a full lobby remodeling, construction of a tenant amenity center and conferencing space and delivery of move-in ready office suites. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter and to last six to eight months. CBRE has been named as the leasing agent for 630 Third Avenue.