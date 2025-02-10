Monday, February 10, 2025
Property Markets Group, New Valley Realty and RMWC have completed vertical construction on the 16-story Society Nashville project in The Gulch. (Photo courtesy of Property Markets Group)
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Joint Venture Tops Off 16-Story Society Nashville Apartment Tower

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Property Markets Group (PMG), New Valley Realty and RMWC has completed vertical construction on Society Nashville, a 16-story apartment tower project located in the city’s Gulch neighborhood. Upon completion, the development will offer 502 residential units.

Units will include a blend of traditional apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as a small number of co-living “rent-by-bedroom” options. Designed by Baker Barrios Architects, Society Nashville will also feature 8,400 square feet of retail space and 485 parking spaces. Amenities at the building will include a pool deck, fitness center, coworking spaces, music room and rooftop sky deck.

In 2022, the developers received a $162 million construction loan from Square Mile Capital for the project. CrowdStreet also provided $35 million in equity.

