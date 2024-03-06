Joint Venture Tops Off 255-Unit Tempo Nine Mile Apartment Project in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — A joint venture between Draper and Kramer Inc., Koelbel and Co., Mile High Development and Urban Roots Development has completed vertical construction of Tempo Nine Mile, a multifamily community in Aurora. The project, which is located at the northeast corner of Parker Road and Peoria Street, is part of the 22-acre The Point at Nine Mile master-planned development.

The five-story property will feature 255 market-rate apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 542 square feet to 1,321 square feet. Additionally, the community will offer 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an outdoor pool, landscaped courtyard, community room, bike-ski-kayak room, and rooftop fitness center and party deck.

Pre-leasing is slated to begin this summer, with first deliveries and move-ins scheduled for fall 2024.

KTGY is serving as architect, and Brinkmann Constructors is serving as general contractor. The developers are financing the project through a HUD-insured loan that PGIM Real Estate originated.