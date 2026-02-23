Joint Venture Tops Out 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

DALLAS — A joint venture that includes BDT & MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Co. and The Retail Connection has topped out a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project in the Knox Street area of Dallas. The site spans four acres and is adjacent to the Katy Trail. Plans call for a 140-room hotel with 47 for-sale residences; 150,000 square feet of office space that is fully preleased to ISN Software Corp. (anchor tenant), law firm Paul Hastings LLP and BDT & MSD; 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space that includes a concept from Sant Ambroeus, a New York City-based operator of Italian food-and-beverage and hospitality concepts; a 27-story, 186-unit apartment building known as The Lora; and a half-acre park. The first components of the project are expected to be delivered this summer. Highland Park Village Associates is leasing the remaining retail and restaurant space.