DALLAS — A joint venture that includes BDT & MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Co. and The Retail Connection has topped out a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project in the Knox Street area of Dallas. The site spans four acres and is adjacent to the Katy Trail. Plans call for a 140-room hotel with 47 for-sale residences; 150,000 square feet of office space that is fully preleased to ISN Software Corp. (anchor tenant), law firm Paul Hastings LLP and BDT & MSD; 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space that includes a concept from Sant Ambroeus, a New York City-based operator of Italian food-and-beverage and hospitality concepts; a 27-story, 186-unit apartment building known as The Lora; and a half-acre park. The first components of the project are expected to be delivered this summer. Highland Park Village Associates is leasing the remaining retail and restaurant space.
Joint Venture Tops Out 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project in Dallas
