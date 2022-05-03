Joint Venture Tops Out 16-Story Office Building in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in Lower Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the 270,000-square-foot building, which is located in the Hudson Square neighborhood, will include ground-floor retail space and 33,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space via 11 terraces. Completion is slated for 2023.