Joint Venture Underway on 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

DALLAS — A joint venture that includes MSD Partners and Trammell Crow Co. is underway on a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project in the Knox Street area of Dallas. The site spans four acres and is adjacent to the Katy Trail. Plans call for a 140-room hotel with 48 for-sale residences, 150,000 square feet of office space that will be anchored by ISN Software Corp., 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 173-unit apartment building and a half-acre park. Plano-based Beal Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a 2026 completion. Highland Park Village Associates is leasing the retail and restaurant space, and CBRE is marketing the remainder of the office space for lease. Balfour Beatty and Andres Construction are the general contractors.