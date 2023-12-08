Friday, December 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Knox-Street-Dallas
The new mixed-use project in the Knox Street neighborhood of Dallas will feature hospitality, multifamily, office and retail uses. Completion is slated for 2026.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Joint Venture Underway on 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A joint venture that includes MSD Partners and Trammell Crow Co. is underway on a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use project in the Knox Street area of Dallas. The site spans four acres and is adjacent to the Katy Trail. Plans call for a 140-room hotel with 48 for-sale residences, 150,000 square feet of office space that will be anchored by ISN Software Corp., 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 173-unit apartment building and a half-acre park. Plano-based Beal Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a 2026 completion. Highland Park Village Associates is leasing the retail and restaurant space, and CBRE is marketing the remainder of the office space for lease. Balfour Beatty and Andres Construction are the general contractors.

You may also like

NexPoint, Alamo Manhattan to Develop 250-Room Hotel in...

Greystar Opens 281-Unit NOMIA Apartment Community in Midtown...

Brook Farm Group, Emory Equity Break Ground on...

JLL Brokers Sale of 174,821 SF Warehouse, Light...

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 128-Unit Complex...

Keystone Advisors Signs 32,000 SF Office Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 15,085 SF Office Lease in...

Seligson Properties Completes $20M Healthcare, Retail Conversion Project...

Aldi to Open 20,000 SF Store in Papillion,...