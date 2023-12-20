Joint Venture Underway on 162-Unit Multifamily Project in Westfield, New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A joint venture between two New Jersey-based developers, Premier Development and Garden Communities, is underway on construction of a 162-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Westfield. Designed by BlackBird Group Architects, Parkside at Westfield will be a three-story building that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences will range in size from 985 to 1,944 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, library, golf simulator, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Delivery is scheduled for late spring 2024.