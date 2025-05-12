Joint Venture Underway on 50-Unit Multifamily Project in Guttenberg, New Jersey

GUTTENBERG, N.J. — A joint venture between Black Bear Asset Management, Bettina Equities Management and Echevarria Industries is underway on construction of a 50-unit multifamily project in Guttenberg, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The site is located at 416 69th St., and the building will rise seven stories and offer amenities such as a rooftop terrace, solarium lounge, fitness center, indoor garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations and a community center with grills and entertainment space. Completion is slated for 2028.