Joint Venture Underway on 58,280 SF Industrial Project in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between Reserve Street Property Co. and BC2 Capital is underway on construction of a 58,280-square-foot industrial project in Irving. The 4.5-acre site at 1900 Hurd Drive is proximate to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The new building will feature 28-foot clear heights and a one-acre outdoor laydown yard. Riley Maxwell and John Brewer of Transwestern represented the joint venture in its purchase of the land. JLL represented the seller, Hollman Inc. GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Bratjen Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for mid-2025.

