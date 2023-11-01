Wednesday, November 1, 2023
The Rambler will house 798 student housing beds in 215 units comprising one-, two-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations.
Joint Venture Underway on 798-Bed Student Housing Tower Near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Austin-based LV Collective, Boca Raton, Fla.-based Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Newport Beach, Calif.-based Pacific Life is underway on a new student housing tower in Atlanta. Dubbed The Rambler, the property will house 798 student housing beds in 215 units comprising one-, two-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. The 457,000-square-foot property will be located at 736 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown Atlanta, which is within the Tech Square neighborhood opposite the interstate from the Georgia Tech campus.

Amenities at Rambler will include the second location of the Daydreamer café, a “study mezzanine” with coworking space and private study rooms, a resident lounge, fitness center and a rooftop pool and hot tub. The joint venture plans to deliver The Rambler by fall 2025.

Project partners include architect Niles Bolton Associates, general contractor JE Dunn, interior designer Archie Bolden, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and landscape architect Ironwood DDG. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint partnership and construction financing. Pacific Life is providing debt for the project.

Earlier this year, LV Collective delivered the nearby Whistler, a 565-bed student housing community at 859 Spring St. NW.

