Joint Venture Underway on Pickleball Sporting, Entertainment Center in Suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Chicago-based real estate developer Hubbard Street Group and athletic club owner and operator College Park Athletic Clubs is building Pickle Haus, a pickleball-themed sports and entertainment center in the Chicago suburb of Algonquin. The project will breathe new life into a vacant retail property. Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. each of the last three years, according to the developers.

Construction is currently underway on the 41,000-square-foot project, and completion is slated for November. Pickle Haus will feature 12 indoor pickleball courts, three golf simulators, a bar and event space and an outdoor patio. Sheamus Feeley of Family Is Food designed the restaurant and bar portion, including a custom menu.

Hubbard Street Group has owned the vacant building since 2018. It was originally developed in 2008 for Dania Furniture. Prior to the pandemic, the building was leased to a national fitness center chain. However, the chain filed for bankruptcy and never occupied the building.

The project team also includes Harken Interior Design, Hirsch MPG, William A. Randolph Construction, Greenberg Traurig and Phlox Partners.