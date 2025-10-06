Monday, October 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
San-Juan-Del-Centro-Boulder-CO
San Juan Del Centro is situated in the Glenwood Grove/North Iris neighborhood of Boulder, Colo. Jonathan Rose Cos., which has just acquired the community, plans to extend its affordable rents for 20 years. (Image courtesy of Berkadia)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Jonathan Rose Cos. Buys Colorado Affordable Housing Community for $56M, Extends Rent Restrictions

by Amy Works

BOULDER, COLO. — New York City-based investment firm Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired San Juan del Centro Apartments in Boulder from Related Cos. for $56 million. Jeff Irish and Jordan Skyles of Berkadia arranged the sale of the Section 8 and LIHTC property. Berkadia also provided an acquisition loan. Additionally, the capital stack included equity from the $660 million Rose Affordable Housing Preservation Fund VI.

San Juan del Centro’s 150 units are reserved for families earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Jonathan Rose Cos. assumed the existing Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract, which was set to expire in 2026, and will extend the property’s affordability for an additional 20 years. The asset was originally built in 1971 and was most recently renovated in 2007.

The unit mix consists of one- through four-bedroom floor plans. The new owner plans to complete additional renovations at the property, including upgrades to building systems and unit interiors, improvements to the community center and energy-efficiency enhancements aimed at achieving Enterprise Green Communities (EGC) certification. In addition to physical improvements, the firm will also be adding two full-time resident services coordinators. Winn Residential has taken over as property manager.

You may also like

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $44M Bridge Loan for...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Holmby Hall...

FD Stonewater Acquires 326,474 SF Industrial Facility in...

Stos Partners Sells 10,000 SF Industrial Property in...

CBRE Arranges $107.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Portfolio

JLL Arranges $62.1M Sale of Red Bird Shopping...

Nicholas Family of Cos. Buys Joseph Nicholas Construction...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Apartment,...

SRS Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Retail Property in...