Friday, June 5, 2026
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AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Jonathan Rose Cos. Buys Upper Manhattan Affordable Housing Building for $53M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local investment firm Jonathan Rose Cos. has purchased The Caroline Apartments, a 126-unit affordable housing building in the Inwood section of Upper Manhattan, for $53 million. The building was constructed in 1980 and last renovated in 2008. Income restrictions were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to invest nearly $20 million in capital improvements to the property, including upgrades to building systems and unit interiors, enhancements to the community center and energy-efficiency upgrades. Jonathan Rose Cos. also plans to bring in a full-time resident services coordinator. Th seller was Related Cos.

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