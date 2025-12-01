Jonathan Rose Cos. Opens $133M Affordable Housing Community in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Jonathan Rose Cos. has opened Oscar James Residences, located about 1.4 miles from the 866-acre Hunters Point Shipyard in San Francisco. The project marks New York City-based Jonathan Rose Cos.’ first ground-up development in San Francisco and its second in California. Oscar James Residences was co-developed with nonprofit partner Bayview Senior Services, though the project is conventional affordable housing, not seniors housing.

The $132.9 million project was made possible through a combination of public and private funding sources, with Bank of America serving as an equity investor and conventional lender. The two-building complex features 49 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom, 23 three-bedroom, eight four-bedroom and one five-bedroom unit. The apartments are reserved for families earning between 30 and 50 percent of the area median income. The John Stewart Co. is the property manager.

According to Bayview Senior Services, Oscar James Residences represents the agency’s second multifamily housing development focused on rebuilding the Hunters Point Shipyard to give back to the descendants of shipyard workers and their neighbors. The shipyard was established in 1870 and purchased by the U.S. Navy in 1940. The Navy conducted studies on the impact of nuclear weapons at the site before it was decommissioned in 1974. The area was declared a Superfund site — the EPA’s environmental remediation program — in 1989 and closed in 1994. Oscar James, the community’s namesake, has been a longtime community activist and advocate for pollution cleanup and fair housing in the area. James’ grandmother was the first Black person to purchase a home in Bayview Hunters Point in the late 1930s.