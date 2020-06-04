REBusinessOnline

Jonathan Rose, Schochet Cos. Acquire Multifamily Property in Metro Boston for $83.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Riverside Towers is located at 99 Riverside Ave.

MEDFORD, MASS. — A joint venture between New York-based developer Jonathan Rose Cos. and Massachusetts-based property owner and manager Schochet Cos. has acquired Riverside Towers, a 200-unit multifamily property in Medford, a northern suburb of Boston, for $83.5 million. Located adjacent to the Medford Senior Care Center at 99 Riverside Ave., the property is designated for occupancy by elderly and disabled residents. Schochet Cos., which was also a partner in the previous ownership team, has been the management agent for the property since 2007 and will continue in that role. The new owner plans to upgrade apartments with modern finishes, fixtures and appliances and repurpose and modernize common amenity areas to provide onsite health services, a fitness center, a business center, an enhanced entertainment center and communal meeting and dining areas. No broker representation for buyer or seller was disclosed.

