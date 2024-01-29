Jones Street Acquires 296-Unit Multifamily Community in Suburban Richmond

BON AIR, VA. — Jones Street Investment Partners has acquired Summit at Bon Air, a 296-unit multifamily community located at 1701 Irondale Road in the Richmond suburb of Bon Air. Locally based Capital Square sold the property for an undisclosed price. Residences at the 28-acre community include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 37 two-story buildings.

Amenities at the property include a resident lounge, business center, dog park, fitness enter, swimming pool with a sun deck and a playground. A majority of units have recent undergone renovations, and the buyer plans to implement improvements to the remaining 77 units.