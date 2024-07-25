Jones Street Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Multifamily Project in Brunswick, Maine

BRUNSWICK, MAINE — Jones Street Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm, has broken ground on a 64-unit multifamily project in Brunswick, a northern suburb of Portland. The project, which will be situated on a 3.5-acre site, represents the second phase of Atlantic Pointe, the first phase of which comprised 181 units. Phase II will feature four buildings that will house one- and two-bedroom residences. Amenities at Atlantic Pointe include a fitness center, business center, dog park and package lockers. Delivery of Phase II is scheduled for summer 2025.