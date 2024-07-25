Thursday, July 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMaineMultifamilyNortheast

Jones Street Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Multifamily Project in Brunswick, Maine

by Taylor Williams

BRUNSWICK, MAINE — Jones Street Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm, has broken ground on a 64-unit multifamily project in Brunswick, a northern suburb of Portland. The project, which will be situated on a 3.5-acre site, represents the second phase of Atlantic Pointe, the first phase of which comprised 181 units. Phase II will feature four buildings that will house one- and two-bedroom residences. Amenities at Atlantic Pointe include a fitness center, business center, dog park and package lockers. Delivery of Phase II is scheduled for summer 2025.

You may also like

Westchester Medical Breaks Ground on $220M Healthcare Project...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.8M Construction Loan for...

KeyBank Arranges $98M for Refinancing of Three Multifamily...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site...

Interra Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail...

MassDevelopment Provides $22.2M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3M Sale of Historic...

Charles Schwab Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Okland Capital, San Tan Development Break Ground on...