Thursday, November 21, 2024
The apartment building at 75 Canal St. in Manchester, New Hampshire, totals 250 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew HampshireNortheast

Jones Street Completes 250-Unit Multifamily Project in Manchester, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Private equity real estate firm Jones Street Investment Partners has completed a 250-unit multifamily project in Manchester, located near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. Located at 75 Canal St. in the downtown area, the property houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 2,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fireside lounge, rooftop terrace, work pods, social lounge and TV parlor, game room, fitness center, outdoor courtyards and a pet spa. Construction began in late 2022. Rents start at approximately $1,800 per month for a studio apartment.

