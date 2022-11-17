REBusinessOnline

Jones Street Receives $36M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Brunswick, Maine

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maine, Multifamily, Northeast

BRUNSWICK, MAINE — Private equity real estate firm Jones Street Investment Partners has received a $36 million construction loan for a 181-unit multifamily project in Brunswick, located in the southern coastal part of Maine. The site is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone within Brunswick Landing, which is a commercial and industrial redevelopment of a former naval base. Bangor Savings Bank provided the loan. Completion is slated for late 2024.

