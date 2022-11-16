REBusinessOnline

Jones Street Receives $70M Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Kittery, Maine

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maine, Multifamily, Northeast

KITTERY, MAINE — Private equity real estate firm Jones Street Investment Partners has received a $70 million construction loan for the development of Seacoast Residences, a 282-unit multifamily project in Kittery, located in the southern coastal part of Maine. The five-building community will offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park and nature trails. KeyBank provided the loan, and Colliers arranged a $7.9 million preferred equity investment with an undisclosed partner. Construction is slated for an early 2024 completion.

