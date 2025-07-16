Jordan Perlmutter & Co. Breaks Ground on Phase II of Hub Arapahoe Industrial Campus in Centennial, Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Jordan Perlmutter & Co. has broken ground on Phase II at Hub Arapahoe, a 22-acre, 304,172-square-foot industrial campus on Arapahoe Road in Centennial. Slated for completion in April 2026, Phase II will include 150,000 square feet of industrial space across two buildings. Pacific Office Automation has preleased 32,000 square feet at Phase II.

The groundbreaking follows the successful completion and full lease-up of Phase I, which is fully occupied by FritoLay, Flex Energy Solutions, Med Safety Solutions and D-Bar. Murray & Stafford is serving as general contractor and Ware Malcomb is serving as architect for the project. Dave Lee, Jason Addlesperger and Philip Lee at JLL are handling leasing for the project.