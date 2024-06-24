Jordon Perlmutter & Co., Rockefeller Group Open 200,000 SF Paradigm River North Office Building in Denver

DENVER — Jordon Perlmutter & Co. and Rockefeller Group have opened Paradigm River North, a Class AA office building at 3400 Walnut St. in Denver’s River North Art District. Paradigm River North is the first joint venture between Perlmutter and Rockefeller.

Designed by Denver-based Tryba Architects, Paradigm River North offers 188,000 square feet of office space across eight stories and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property features smart-phone access, valet-run parking that offers ease of use for tenants, a high-end bike room for multimodal transit and spacious outdoor terraces on every floor.

Law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP has pre-leased 80,000 square feet on the top three floors of Paradigm River North.

Jamie Gard and Jeff Castleton of Newmark are handling leasing for the property.