Jorstin Transportation Signs 62,656 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Third-party logistics firm Jorstin Transportation Services has signed a 62,656-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion in Fort Worth. The tenant has taken an additional 34,473 square feet of space at Everman Trade Center, a four-building, 457,745-square-foot development on the city’s south side. Thomas Grafton and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations.

