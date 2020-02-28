Joseph J. Duffy Co. Begins Construction of Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Of the property’s 75 units, 60 will be designated as affordable.

CHICAGO — Joseph J. Duffy Co. has begun construction of a seven-story, mixed-income apartment community in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. Nonprofit organization Full Circle Communities is the developer for the 75-unit building located at 5150 N. Northwest Highway. The project will provide housing for veterans, persons with disabilities and working families. Sixty of the units will be affordable and 15 will be market-rate. Amenities will include a community room, library, business center, picnic area, community garden, dog run and 40 parking spaces. The project is expected to receive LEED Silver certification upon completion. Cordogan, Clark & Associates is the project architect.