Joseph J. Duffy Co. to Begin Conversion of Former School into Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Northern Illinois

The former James C. Bush Elementary School will be transformed into 68 units.

JOHNSBURG, ILL. — Joseph J. Duffy Co. is set to begin the conversion of the former James C. Bush Elementary School into a 68-unit affordable seniors housing project in Johnsburg, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago. General Capital Group is the developer and Hooker DeJong Architects Inc. is the project architect. Oakbrook Corp. will manage the property, which is reserved for ages 55 and older. Duffy will convert the administration and gym areas of the existing, one-story school into 14 apartment units, resident support facilities and office space. The contractor will then add a three-story wing housing 54 units. Each apartment will include a full bath and kitchen. Amenities will feature a patio area, playground and walking paths.