Joseph J. Duffy Co. to Break Ground on 37-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Oak Park, Illinois

The project will be situated on a vacant lot at the corner of Oak Park Avenue and Van Buren Street.

OAK PARK, ILL. — Joseph J. Duffy Co. is set to break ground on a new four-story, 37-unit affordable housing project in Oak Park. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, Feb. 10. The project will be situated on a vacant lot at the corner of Oak Park Avenue and Van Buren Street. The ground floor will house approximately 900 square feet of commercial space plus bicycle storage. Plans also call for a 28-car parking area, an outdoor roof terrace and a multipurpose room. Nonprofit real estate developer The Community Builders is the developer and DesignBridge Ltd. is the architect.