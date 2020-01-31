REBusinessOnline

Joseph J. Duffy Co. to Break Ground on 37-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Oak Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The project will be situated on a vacant lot at the corner of Oak Park Avenue and Van Buren Street.

OAK PARK, ILL. — Joseph J. Duffy Co. is set to break ground on a new four-story, 37-unit affordable housing project in Oak Park. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, Feb. 10. The project will be situated on a vacant lot at the corner of Oak Park Avenue and Van Buren Street. The ground floor will house approximately 900 square feet of commercial space plus bicycle storage. Plans also call for a 28-car parking area, an outdoor roof terrace and a multipurpose room. Nonprofit real estate developer The Community Builders is the developer and DesignBridge Ltd. is the architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020