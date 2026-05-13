Joseph Nicholas Construction Breaks Ground on 133,960 SF Porsche Dealership in Barrington, Illinois

BARRINGTON, ILL. — Joseph Nicholas Construction (JNC), in partnership with Murgado Automotive Group, has broken ground on a new Porsche dealership showroom and service center at 24 E. Dundee Road in Barrington, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. The two-story, 133,960-square-foot facility will be the largest Porsche dealership in Illinois and one of the largest in the country, according to JNC. The facility will employ 80 to 100 people when it opens in late spring 2027.

Upon completion, Barrington Porsche will serve as the new location for Murgado Automotive Group’s existing Porsche dealership, which is currently operating within the existing Motor Werks of Barrington auto mall, a 45-acre automotive sales campus that also houses BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Honda and Infiniti dealerships. The new showroom will have ample space across the first and second floors to display the full line of Porsche models. The basement level can store up to 90 inventory cars.