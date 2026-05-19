Joseph Nicholas Construction Breaks Ground on Cadillac Dealership in Chicago

CHICAGO — Joseph Nicholas Construction, in partnership with Jack Carter Auto Group, has broken ground on Carter Cadillac of Chicago, a new dealership at 1400 W. North Ave., part of the former Lincoln Yards site. The new facility will be the brand’s third flagship store in the world, after locations in Manhattan and Los Angeles. The dealership is expected to open in late 2027. The development will include a two-story showroom and a six-level parking garage with 490 spaces for inventory and customer parking. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Jack Carter Auto Group is a large independent retail automotive dealership group that operates locations across Canada and the U.S.