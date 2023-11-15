Journey Capital Breaks Ground on 36-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Saginaw, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Journey Capital has broken ground on the third phase of development at Edition of Saginaw Senior Living, located just north of Fort Worth. The project will add 36 independent living cottages to the property. Journey Capital unveiled Phase I of the Edition of Saginaw Senior Living community in January 2022, featuring 22 independent living cottages. Phase II, which is currently under construction, will add a 71-bed assisted living and memory care facility by the end of this year.