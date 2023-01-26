Journey Capital Completes 107-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Aledo, Texas

ALEDO, TEXAS — Dallas-based development and investment firm Journey Capital has completed Harvest at Aledo, a 107-unit seniors housing project located about 20 miles west of Fort Worth. The property consists of 87 assisted living and memory care units and 20 independent living residences. In addition, Harvest at Aledo offers an all-day bistro, personalized care plans, leisure activities and restaurant-style dining options. Journey Capital has tapped Civitas Senior Living to operate the community.