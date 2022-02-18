Journey Capital, SilverPoint Complete Phase I of Seniors Housing Project in Saginaw, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — A partnership between Journey Capital and SilverPoint Senior Living has completed Phase I of Edition of Saginaw, a 6.2-acre senior living campus in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Phase I comprised 22 one- and two-bedroom independent living cottages. The development team has also broken ground on Phase II of the project, which will add 74 assisted living and memory care apartments. The 57,000-square-foot expansion is slated for a fall-2023 completion.