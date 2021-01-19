REBusinessOnline

Joyal Capital Management Sells 14-Store Dunkin’ Portfolio in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

CANTON, MASS. — A subsidiary of Joyal Capital Management (JCM) has sold a portfolio of 14 Dunkin’ stores located throughout the Boston area in a transaction valued at $44 million. The buyer was Northern Management Group, a franchisor of hotel, convenience store and restaurant concepts that operates more than 100 properties in the Northeast. JCM also recently closed on the sale of 61 Dunkin’ stores in Southeast Florida to an undisclosed purchaser.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  