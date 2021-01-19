Joyal Capital Management Sells 14-Store Dunkin’ Portfolio in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

CANTON, MASS. — A subsidiary of Joyal Capital Management (JCM) has sold a portfolio of 14 Dunkin’ stores located throughout the Boston area in a transaction valued at $44 million. The buyer was Northern Management Group, a franchisor of hotel, convenience store and restaurant concepts that operates more than 100 properties in the Northeast. JCM also recently closed on the sale of 61 Dunkin’ stores in Southeast Florida to an undisclosed purchaser.