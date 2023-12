NEW YORK CITY — The Joyce Theater Foundation has acquired a civic building located at 287 E. 10th St. in Manhattan’s East Village for $16 million. The seven-story, 58,000-square-foot building formerly housed a Boys & Girls Club facility, and the Joyce Theater plans to use the space for rehearsal, performance and administrative purposes. Paul Wolf of nonprofit advisory firm Denham Wolf Real Estate Services negotiated the sale of the building. The seller was not disclosed.